Washington Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know

Washington football schedule 2023: Who do the Huskies miss on the Pac-12 schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Washington Football Schedule 2023: 3 Things To Know

Aug 26 OPEN DATE

Sept 2 Boise State

Sept 9 Tulsa

Sept 16 at Michigan State

Sept 23 Cal

Sept 30 at Arizona

Oct 7 OPEN DATE

Oct 14 Oregon

Oct 21 Arizona State

Oct 28 at Stanford

Nov 4 at USC

Nov 11 Utah

Nov 18 at Oregon State

Nov 25 Washington State

Washington Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Huskies miss from the Pac-12 slate?

The Huskies got to enjoy missing USC and Utah – yeah, that helped the 10-2 regular season record – but now they’re back on.

Washington lost to UCLA, but now that’s not a worry. The 54-7 win over Colorado was fun, but that’s not happening this year. The Bruins and Buffaloes are off the slate, but that’s not a bad deal overall – the Huskies still get to face everyone from the former Pac-12 North, including Cal and Stanford. But …

Washington Football Schedule What Really Matters

The USC game is in Los Angeles, and that’s followed up by the date with Utah.

So last year’s two best Pac-12 teams have to be dealt with in back-to-back weeks in the second half of the season. Making this even worse is that they’re part of a run of three road games in four weeks, and going to Oregon State won’t be a picnic.

On the plus side overall, there are just our Pac-12 road games. Going to Arizona and Stanford isn’t that bad, and getting the Utes, Oregon, and Washington State in Seattle is terrific.

Washington Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

There’s no real fluff to use as a true tune-up.

Yeah, Tulsa is close, but that’s an FBS team – there aren’t any Central Creampuff Tech’s to use as a paycheck scrimmage.

Starting with Boise State isn’t easy, and going to Michigan State should be much more difficult than the home test last year. Overall, though, it’s an okay schedule with just enough issues to keep Washington from doing better than last year’s two-loss run.

Even so, this is still a dangerous team that could put up a monster record if it wins two of three against Oregon, USC, and Utah.

