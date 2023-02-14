Wake Forest Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know

Wake Forest football schedule 2023: Who do the Demon Deacons miss on the ACC schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Wake Forest Football Schedule 2023: 3 Things To Know

Aug 31 Elon

Sept 2 OPEN DATE

Sept 9 Vanderbilt

Sept 16 at Old Dominion

Sept 23 Georgia Tech

Sept 30 OPEN DATE

Oct 7 at Clemson

Oct 14 at Virginia Tech

Oct 21 Pitt

Oct 28 Florida State

Nov 4 at Duke

Nov 11 NC State

Nov 18 at Notre Dame

Nov 25 at Syracuse

2023 College Football Rankings 1-133: First Look

Wake Forest Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Demon Deacons miss from the ACC slate?

It would be nice to miss Clemson, or Florida State, or NC State, but nope. They don’t catch much of a break missing Boston College or Virginia. Not having to play Louisville, Miami, and North Carolina is nice, but again, they still have to play most of the ACC’s top teams.

Making matters worse, they have to go to Clemson as part of the five ACC road games they play. That, and …

Wake Forest Football Schedule What Really Matters

It really doesn’t help that they have to go to Notre Dame. Facing former quarterback Sam Hartman is dangerous enough, but having to do it in South Bend as part of a rough finishing kick is worse.

Dealing with tough schedules is nothing new for the program, but a November with road games in three of the last four weeks is brutal – especially around the home date with NC State – coming off the Florida State game.

Wake Forest Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

Underestimate Wake Forest at your own peril, but the ACC season is nasty with five road games in the final eight weeks.

However, Elon, Vanderbilt, at Old Dominion, Georgia Tech – the Demon Deacons have to be 4-0 before getting a week off. It’s Game On from there.

Getting bowl eligible shouldn’t be too much of a problem, and getting to at least eight wins is doable, but anything more than that will require an upset somewhere and no slip-ups.

2023 College Football Schedules: All 133 Teams