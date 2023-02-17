Wake Forest at Miami Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Wake Forest at Miami prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Saturday, February 18

Wake Forest at Miami How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 18

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Watsco Center, Coral Gables, FL

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Wake Forest (17-9), Miami (21-5)

Wake Forest at Miami Game Preview

Why Wake Forest Will Win

The team is playing well at just the right time.

Just when it seemed like the season was slipping away with a four-game losing streak, everything kicked in with three straight wins, an improved offense, and lots and lots and LOTS of free throws.

Oddly enough, they’re playing well even though the three point shooting hasn’t been great. They’re making up for it by making everything on the inside and getting to the line. Miami’s defense is just okay, the other side isn’t great from three, and …

Why Miami Will Win

Miami is playing better.

It was scuffling a bit for a few weeks, and then it all started to work with five straight wins thanks to an offense that’s hitting everything.

NC State might be the only team in the ACC that’s better on the move, the easy points are there, and the free throws are flowing. The Hurricanes are great at getting to the line and they’re making them.

The No. 1 offense in the conference should be able to score in more ways than Wake Forest, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Miami is unbeaten in Watsco.

15-0 at home, the offense takes things up a few notches with 81 points or more in each of the last five dates in Coral Gables and 80 or more in seven of the last eight.

Wake Forest is playing well, but it won’t have the firepower to keep up.

Wake Forest at Miami Prediction, Line

Miami 81, Wake Forest 75

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Ranking: 3.5

