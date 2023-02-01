Villanova vs Marquette Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Villanova vs Marquette prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Wednesday, February 1

Villanova vs Marquette How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 1

Game Time: 8:30 ET

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Villanova (10-11), Marquette (17-5)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Villanova vs Marquette Game Preview

Why Villanova Will Win

The team is starting to play a bit better.

It’s been a rough year, but it managed to push Marquette at the end of December in a tight 68-66 loss, and it won two out of its last three with the defense doing a nice job from three and with a slew of turnovers being forced.

No one in the nation is better on the free throw line – the problem is getting there – and like the Villanova of recent vintage, the threes get jacked up. The key is to get hot.

It’s 5-0 when hitting 37% or more from three and 8-2 when nailing 33% or better. Marquette allows teams to connect on 34% from three.

However …

Why Marquette Will Win

Villanova can’t keep up.

It’s a thin team that doesn’t run, doesn’t have enough of an inside presence, and it doesn’t come up with enough rebounds. That, and the D doesn’t manufacture points.

Marquette is outstanding at turning big defensive plays into points, few teams in America are better on the move, and none of that helps out the Wildcats who need this to be a relatively low scoring, half-court game

Worse yet, Marquette is stronger from three. It has more ways to score than Villanova does, and …

What’s Going To Happen

The Villanova defense isn’t going enough to hold up for long stretches against this high-powered attack.

Marquette’s only home loss was to Wisconsin – hardly a road date for the Badgers – and Villanova can only hang on so long on the road if it’s not hot early.

This won’t be a slow-and-go game like the road team needs it to be. Marquette will go on two scoring spurts to take control.

Villanova vs Marquette Prediction, Line

Marquette 78, Villanova 68

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Ranking: 3

– CFN Fearless Predictions

Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll

