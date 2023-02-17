Villanova at Providence Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Villanova at Providence prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Saturday, February 18

Villanova at Providence How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 18

Game Time: 4:30 ET

Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion, Providence, RI

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Villanova (13-13), Providence (19-7)

Villanova at Providence Game Preview

Why Villanova Will Win

Villanova is grinding away in a seemingly lost season.

This isn’t the program of the recent past, but just as everything was falling into the abyss, out came a three-game winning streak to at least provide a wee bit of hope for a miraculous late run to get into the NCAA Tournament.

It’s stepping up its defense, the takeaways are flowing, and no one is better in America at hitting free throws. No, the threes aren’t dropping like they need to be, but the team is 6-1 when making 37% or better from the outside.

But …

Why Providence Will Win

When Villanova misses, that’s it. It’s not doing anything on the boards and isn’t helping itself by manufacturing points on the move. The biggest problem overall is the lack of ball movement for easy shots – it’s like pulling teeth at times to come up with a good look.

On the flip side, Providence has been great on the fast break, it’s good at finding the open man, and no one is better in the Big East on the boards.

Combine the ability on the boards with the great defense from three, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Villanova was actually decent on the glass in the first meeting – a 70-65 Friar win – but that’s not happening this time.

14-0 at home, Providence will step up the D even more from the outside and Villanova – who’s 1-4 on the road in its last give – won’t be able to keep up.

Villanova at Providence Prediction, Line

Providence 74, Villanova 64

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Ranking: 3

