Utah Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know

Utah football schedule 2023: Who do the Utes miss on the Pac-12 schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Aug 26 OPEN DATE

Sept 2 Florida

Sept 9 at Baylor

Sept 16 Weber State

Sept 23 UCLA

Sept 29 at Oregon State

Oct 7 OPEN DATE

Oct 14 Cal

Oct 21 at USC

Oct 28 Oregon

Nov 4 Arizona State

Nov 11 at Washington

Nov 18 at Arizona

Nov 25 Colorado

Utah Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Utes miss from the Pac-12 slate?

The two-time defending Pac-12 champs don’t get a whole lot of schedule breaks overall. Last year they didn’t get Cal, but they also caught a massive solid by not getting Washington.

This time around there’s no Washington State – that’s not a bad thing considering what a tough battle that was in a 21-17 Ute win last season – to go along with the horrible break …

No Stanford. This year, that’s the Pac-12 team you want to face. The Utes took it down 42-7 in 2022.

Utah Football Schedule What Really Matters

Cal is a home game, but the date with Huskies is up in Seattle in mid-November. That’s a problem made worse by the road game at USC and the trip to Corvallis to deal with a nasty Oregon State squad.

There might be back-to-back road games against Washington and Arizona in mid-November, but there are just four Pac-12 game away from Salt Lake City. Getting UCLA and Oregon at home helps.

Utah Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

Give the Utes credit. They’re not shying away from a non-conference challenge (cough … UCLA … cough).

Now Florida has to deal with Rice-Eccles.

It was one of the better games of last season, and it came in the opener. Utah had the Gators in big, big trouble before Cam Rising’s late interception. That starts the season followed up by a trip to Baylor.

The overall schedule is just hard enough to keep the Utes from getting to the College Football Playoff – there are at least two losses in there somewhere – but it’s not nasty enough to keep them from playing for another Pac-12 championship.

