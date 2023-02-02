UConn vs Georgetown Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

UConn vs Georgetown prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Saturday, February 4

UConn vs Georgetown How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 4

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

How To Watch: FS1

Record: UConn (17-6), Georgetown (6-17)

UConn vs Georgetown Game Preview

Why UConn Will Win

It hasn’t been the smoothest of runs lately going 2-4 in the last six games and 3-6 in the last nine, but that all came after beating Georgetown by 11.

The Huskies should be able to keep the score lower this time around with the defense that’s great at guarding from three against the struggling Hoya offense.

It’s a Patrick Ewing team, so Georgetown can rebound, but there’s little to nothing happening from the outside and there aren’t enough points coming off the break to make up for the struggling shooting.

All UConn has to do is get up fast and it has a shot, but …

Why Georgetown Will Win

This is one of the few teams that can hang with the Huskies on the boards.

The first time around might have been a tough loss, but it was +11 in rebounding margin. No, the Hoyas can’t shoot all that well, but at least they come up with second chance points.

So what’s UConn’s problem lately? There are too many turnovers, fouls have become a big issue, and …

What’s Going To Happen

UConn should be okay as long as it gets a little bit of a lead.

It’s about hitting from three. UConn is 5-4 when teams hit 30% or better from the outside, but Georgetown has to hit enough of them to matter. It’s one of the worst outside shooting teams in the country, and that’s going to be a problem late.

UConn vs Georgetown Prediction, Line

UConn 74, Georgetown 65

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Ranking: 2

