UCLA Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know

UCLA Football Schedule 2023: 3 Things To Know

Sept 2 Coastal Carolina

Sept 9 at San Diego State

Sept 16 NC Central

Sept 23 at Utah

Sept 30 OPEN DATE

Oct 7 Washington State

Oct 14 at Oregon State

Oct 21 at Stanford

Oct 28 Colorado

Nov 4 at Arizona

Nov 11 Arizona State

Nov 18 at USC

Nov 25 Cal

UCLA Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Bruins miss from the Pac-12 slate?

Last year USC missed Oregon and Washington. Now it’s UCLA’s turn.

Considering the missed teams in conference play still fall along former divisional lines, not having to deal with the Ducks or Huskies from the former Pac-12 North is about as big a break as it possibly gets.

However …

UCLA Football Schedule What Really Matters

It’s not all happy and fun in Pac-12 play.

Going down the road to USC isn’t exactly a road trip, but having to open up the conference season at Utah is a bear. In all there are five conference road trips. Arizona – a massive loss for UCLA last year – is even better this season and it’s in Tucson.

That’s tough, going to Oregon State is even nastier, and while Stanford shouldn’t be a problem, it’s a part of a rough run of three road games in four weeks.

UCLA Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

It’s not bad.

UCLA didn’t exactly extend itself last year in non-conference play – Bowling Green, Alabama State, South Alabama – and there aren’t any Power Five programs among this year’s crop. Coastal Carolina is interesting and going to San Diego State is dangerous, but if UCLA is any sort of a player this year, those two have to be wins.

Again, no Oregon and no Washington means the world – that’s a beauty of a parting gift before going off to the Big Ten. It’s a slate built to push for ten wins if everything reloads in a hurry, but those three road games against USC, Utah, and Oregon State will mean everything.

