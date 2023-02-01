UCF Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know

UCF football schedule 2023: Who do the Knights miss on the Big 12 schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Aug 26 OPEN DATE

Aug 31 Kent State

Sept 9 at Boise State

Sept 16 Villanova

Sept 23 at Kansas State

Sept 30 Baylor

Oct 7 at Kansas

Oct 12 OPEN DATE

Oct 21 at Oklahoma

Oct 28 West Virginia

Nov 4 at Cincinnati

Nov 11 Oklahoma State

Nov 18 at Texas Tech

Nov 25 Houston

UCF Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Knights miss from the Big 12 slate?

Welcome to the Big 12, UCF. Here’s your gift …

You don’t have to play Texas or TCU.

Texas is going to be a whole lot better, and TCU played for the national title. They’re off the original new conference slate, and so is BYU.

That’s not a bad thing, especially considering a trip to Provo – if that was going to be the game – would’ve been a problem. Missing Iowa State isn’t great, though, even though it’ll be improved.

UCF Football Schedule What Really Matters

The Knights are getting hit with five Big 12 road games including both Kansas teams. Combine that with the date at Oklahoma, and they get the bad break of playing three road games in four conference dates.

Easing the pain a bit is a week off before playing the Sooners, but it still means they’re only in Orlando once between September 23rd and the end of October.

UCF Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

Even with the five Big 12 road games and a date at Boise State in non-conference play, it’s still one of the easiest schedules of any Big 12 team.

There’s no game outside of the Big 12 against a Power Five program, and getting Kent State and Villanova are easy ways to gear up for what’s coming. Combine that with home games against West Virginia and Houston, and there should be a solid base of wins to build from.

It’s not all going to be easy. Those road dates at Kansas State, Oklahoma, and Texas Tech should be just enough to keep UCF from cranking out a massive season, but again, compared to other Big 12 teams this isn’t bad.

