Texas vs Kansas Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Texas vs Kansas prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Monday, February 6

Texas vs Kansas How To Watch

Date: Monday, February 6

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Texas (19-4), Kansas (18-5)

Texas vs Kansas Game Preview

Why Texas Will Win

Texas needed that.

The loss at Tennessee can certainly be forgiven, and losing to Iowa State in Ames apparently isn’t anything to get weird about – more on that in a moment – but it was the gut-check 69-66 win at Kansas State that might turn into the signature game of the regular season.

Lose that, and with this trip to Kansas, there would’ve been an honest shot of dropping three of its last four games.

Instead, it overcame a slew of mistakes, got the offense going, and now it can play a little looser in this.

The Longhorns struggled from three in Manhattan, but it’s normally great from the outside, they have the scoring punch to keep up with the Jayhawks, and there won’t be any issues staying alive on the boards.

While they’re coming in off a huge performance …

Why Kansas Will Win

Let’s just say the performance in the 68-53 loss at Iowa State on Saturday didn’t reflect the team’s best work.

It was sluggish from the start, sloppy throughout, and it never got the shooting going.

There might have been a problem in the stunning 23-point loss to TCU a few weeks ago, but that was the lone loss at home. It’s 11-1 in Lawrence, and now after losing four of its last six games there’s a greater sense of urgency to come up with something big.

They’ve got to move the ball around better. They turned it over 20 times against Kansas State and generated just 12 assists. They’re 16-2 when coming up with 14 or more and have yet to come up with fewer than 15 at home.

That matters because it – duh – means the offense is moving better, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Texas is 13-1 when teams come up with fewer than 12 assists.

Kansas will have a hard time running Texas out of the gym, but it’ll be far more energized and far sharper than they were on Saturday. The offense will get more consistent production from the outside, and yes, it’ll all start from better ball movement.

Texas vs Kansas Prediction, Line

Kansas 73, Texas 68

Must See Ranking: 4

