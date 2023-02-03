TCU vs Oklahoma State Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

TCU vs Oklahoma State prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Saturday, February 4

TCU vs Oklahoma State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 4

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, OK

How To Watch: Big 12 Network

Record: TCU (17-5), Oklahoma State (13-9)

TCU vs Oklahoma State Game Preview

Why TCU Will Win

TCU might have lost on the road to Mississippi State, but it hasn’t been all that bad on the road.

It has the style – with a toughness on defense and stinginess on offense – to hold up in a shocking blowout over Kansas and a tight battle with Baylor on the road over the last few weeks.

No one in America is better at creating transition points, and that comes from the defensive boards and a slew of takeaways.

Oklahoma State is the worst team in the Big 12 in turnovers giving up around 14 points per game, and it’s just okay on the offensive glass.

The team isn’t built to get into a track meet with the Horned Frogs but …

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

Stop the fast break points, stop TCU, at least in this.

The Horned Frogs are about attacking and getting to the rim. The defense might be amazing at guarding from the perimeter, but the offense doesn’t take or make threes.

Oklahoma State’s defense is fantastic from the outside, but it won’t have to stretch its style too much. Pack it in a bit, don’t hurry anything offensively, and make this into a half-court game – it can do that at home.

What’s Going To Happen

TCU has to crank up the scoring to pull this off.

It’s 13-0 when it scores 75 points or more and 15-2 when it scores more than 67 points. Oklahoma State is great at keeping games in the high 60s and low 70s, allowing only five teams to score 70 or more.

The Cowboys will dictate the tempo at home and won’t let TCU get its O rolling.

TCU vs Oklahoma State Prediction, Line

Oklahoma State 65, TCU 63

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Ranking: 3

– CFN Fearless Predictions



