TCU at Kansas State Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

TCU at Kansas State prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Tuesday, February 7

TCU at Kansas State How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 7

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, KS

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: TCU (17-6), Kansas State (18-5)

TCU vs Kansas State Game Preview

Why TCU Will Win

The Horned Frogs know how to get on the move. They did it in the first meeting – an 82-68 win over the Wildcats – and they keep on cranking up points off the turnovers they create by the bunches.

They’re 14-1 when coming up with 14 or more takeaways, and Kansas State is a turnover machine.

It’s averaging 14 per game, gave it up 19 times in the first meeting, and it usually gets aways with it thanks to all of the other parts of the puzzle.

That’s not going to fly in this, but …

Why Kansas State Will Win

TCU has gone cold from the outside, and that’s a problem.

This might not be a high-powered offensive team – again, it relies on forcing mistakes and getting up and down the floor – but it’s struggling to connect on more than 25% of its shots from the outside. It hasn’t been able to get past 27% in six of its last eight games, and it’s not helping in the rough 4-4 run since early January.

Kansas State is terrific defensively and fantastic at guarding the three. TCU only hit 29% from the outside in the first meeting, but that was enough to get it done. At home, though, the defense should be outstanding and the turnovers should be kept down a little bit …

What’s Going To Happen

Kansas State will give up a slew of easy points on turnovers. It just can’t give up the ball a ton.

It’s 12-1 at home with the lone loss coming to Texas a few days ago when it gave it up 18 times – by far the most turnovers given away this year Bramlage.

The Wildcats will be a wee bit tighter, they’ll slow the game down to its pace, and TCU’s mediocrity on the free throw line will be a big deal late.

TCU vs Kansas State Prediction, Line

Kansas State 69, TCU 65

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Ranking: 4

