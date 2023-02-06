Super Bowl Prediction Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles Game Preview

Super Bowl Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch, Sunday, February 12

Super Bowl Prediction Game Preview

Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl How To Watch

Date: Sunday, February 12

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Venue: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Kansas City Chiefs (14-3), Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)

Why Kansas City Chiefs Will Win the Super Bowl

Get the ball out of the hands of Patrick Mahomes in a hurry.

For all of the fun on offense, and for all of the wonderful things Jalen Hurts can do, it’s the Eagle pass rush that’s the biggest issue for the Chiefs.

Mahomes and company have no problems getting into a shootout, and when they want to, they’ve got the ability to grind it a bit and control the clock. What they can’t do is expect the mediocre wide receivers to make big things happen down the field.

A high ankle sprain doesn’t just heal up in a few short weeks. Mahomes proved he could play on it without a problem, but he’s still not going to be quite the same guy moving around and making magic happen.

That’s all fine – he’s obviously a brilliant pocket passer – but he has to rely on the running game that didn’t do anything against the Bengals, and he has to come up with a ton of quick-hitting strikes to get the ball to his guys on the move.

Expect a lot of Isiah Pacheco as a target. Watch out for Jerick McKinnon to be unleashed after not doing a whole lot in the first two playoff games. Beware of all of the periphery parts like Skyy Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scandling, and others to be involved.

No one is more of a master at making everyone around an offense better than Mahomes.

However …

– Why the Eagles Will Win

– Chiefs vs Eagles Prediction, What’s Going to Happen

NEXT: Why Philadelphia Eagles Will Win the Super Bowl