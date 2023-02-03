Super Bowl Expert Picks Predictions Odds MVP Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles

Super Bowl expert picks, predictions, and thoughts on a few of the key prop bets.

Super Bowl: Chiefs vs Eagles

Line: Philadelphia -1.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Eagles

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Eagles

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Eagles

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Chiefs

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Chiefs

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Chiefs

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Chiefs

E, CFN Eagles

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Eagles

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Chiefs

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Chiefs

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Eagles

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Eagles

CONSENSUS PICK: Eagles

Super Bowl Experts Predictions

