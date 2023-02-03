Super Bowl Expert Picks Predictions Odds MVP Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles

Super Bowl expert picks, predictions, and thoughts on a few of the key prop bets.
Super Bowl Expert Picks Predictions
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Super Bowl: Chiefs vs Eagles
Line: Philadelphia -1.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Eagles
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Eagles
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Eagles
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Chiefs
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Chiefs
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Chiefs
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Chiefs
E, CFN Eagles
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Eagles
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Chiefs
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Chiefs
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Eagles
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Eagles
CONSENSUS PICK: Eagles
Super Bowl Experts Predictions
Chiefs vs Eagles | Chiefs vs Eagles Point Total
Super Bowl MVP | Super Bowl 1st TD Scored
Super Bowl Coin Flip | Results So Far
