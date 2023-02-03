Super Bowl Expert Picks Predictions Odds MVP Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles

Jan 31, 2023; Glendale, AZ, USA; A view of the stadium during a Super Bowl LVII stadium and field preparation press conference at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

CFN Expert Picks

By February 3, 2023 1:48 pm

By |

Super Bowl expert picks, predictions, and thoughts on a few of the key prop bets.

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Super Bowl: Chiefs vs Eagles

Line: Philadelphia -1.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Eagles
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Eagles
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Eagles
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Chiefs
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Chiefs
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Chiefs
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Chiefs
E, CFN Eagles
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Eagles
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Chiefs
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Chiefs
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Eagles
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Eagles
CONSENSUS PICK: Eagles

Super Bowl Experts Predictions
Chiefs vs Eagles | Chiefs vs Eagles Point Total
Super Bowl MVP | Super Bowl 1st TD Scored
Super Bowl Coin FlipResults So Far
