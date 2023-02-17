Seton Hall at UConn Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Seton Hall at UConn prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Saturday, February 18

Seton Hall at UConn How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 18

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Gamble Pavillion, Storrs, CT

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Seton Hall (16-11), UConn (19-7)

Seton Hall at UConn Game Preview

Why Seton Hall Will Win

The Pirates continue to play the best defense in the Big East.

They’re not just good at coming up with stops a home, bug they’re been great on the road allowing 72 points or fewer in each of the last five road trips. They force a ton of turnovers, allow just 41% from the field, and they’re good at converting on the mistakes for fast break points.

That all happened in the first meeting with UConn – a 67-66 win – and this should be kept low scoring again.

Great at on the free throw line, they hit 17 in that first meeting to UConn’s 13 – that was the difference. The Pirates don’t get hit with a lot of fouls, and the Huskies do, but …

Why UConn Will Win

No one in the conference plays better defense than the Huskies from three.

They’re good at getting on the move, the offense is phenomenal on the glass, and they love playing games with a good pace and can get into the 80s with ease if things get rolling.

It’s the D that’s getting it done, though. Seton Hall might have the league’s best defense, but UConn is better at coming up with blocks, generates more pressure, and should be able to play its style a bit better.

Seton Hall is 2-11 when allowing teams to hit 42% from the field, UConn is 14-1 when making 42% of its shots, and …

What’s Going To Happen

UConn will have to win without hitting 42%.

It’s great at home, and it’ll get the defense going to come up with enough stops to keep the close, but the offense will have problems from the outside and Seton Hall will be strong from the line.

The Huskies will come up big late, they’ll win on the boards, and unlike the first meeting, they’ll be okay from three.

Seton Hall at UConn Prediction, Line

UConn 72, Seton Hall 68

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Ranking: 4

