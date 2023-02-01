San Francisco vs Saint Mary's Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview Odds TV

San Francisco vs Saint Mary’s prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Thursday, February 2

San Francisco vs Saint Mary’s How To Watch

Date: Thursday, February 2

Game Time: 11:00 pm ET

Venue: University Credit Union Pavilion, Moraga, CA

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: San Francisco (15-9), Saint Mary’s (19-4)

San Francisco vs Saint Mary’s Game Preview

Why San Francisco Will Win

The Dons have been terrific over the last three games.

The offense has hit everything from the outside, the defense is forcing turnovers, and the three-game winning streak has been a nice spark just when it seemed like the season was sliding into the abyss.

Saint Mary’s is about defense, and it can’t do much of anything on the move. San Francisco will have no problem getting this game moving, and if it gets hot right away from three it’ll drag the Gaels out of their comfort zone.

The Dons are 11-4 when making ten or more from three, but …

Why Saint Mary’s Will Win

Saint Mary’s is terrific at getting out to guard from the outside and it’s among the teams in the country at keeping scores low.

Oral Roberts and its with powered offense that averages over 85 points per game was the only team to score more than 69 points against the Gaels. It lost 78-70.

San Francisco can’t win in a tough fight. Saint Mary’s is too good at keeping mistakes to a minimum, it’s too good on the boards, and …

What’s Going To Happen

The Dons aren’t good in low scoring games.

Again, no one scores on the Gaels. Only four teams got over 65 against them, and San Francisco is 1-4 when scoring fewer.

One of those was a 78-61 loss at home to Saint Mary’s a few weeks ago. Don’t expect fireworks.

San Francisco vs Saint Mary’s Prediction, Line

Saint Mary’s 71, San Francisco 59

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Ranking: 2

