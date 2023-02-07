San Diego State at Utah State Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

San Diego State at Utah State prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Wednesday, February 8

San Diego State at Utah State How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 8

Game Time: 10:00 pm ET

Venue: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, Logan, UT

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: San Diego State (18-5), Utah State (19-5)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

San Diego State at Utah State Game Preview

Why San Diego State Will Win

When this group can fully focus defensively, forget it.

The problem seems to be the occasional lapse – especially on the road – that doesn’t happen at home. San Jose State, Boise State – those are two decent teams that were wiped out in the first five minutes thanks to the defensive intensity.

If the Aztecs can bring that to Logan from the start, they should be okay.

Utah State has a high-powered attack that bombs away from the outside. Stop the threes, beat Utah State.

However …

Why Utah State Will Win

Everyone is trying to stop the Aggies from the outside and it’s not working.

They lead the nation in three point shooting percentage, the offense is averaging over 80 points per game, and when – not if – San Diego State takes a break and drops the intensity for a bit, that’s when the run should come.

Combine the firepower with the ability to hang with the boards, and Utah State has a great mix to handle the depth and length of the Aztecs.

What’s Going To Happen

Utah State has been playing great. It’s 5-1 in the last six with the long loss coming in Viejas a few weeks ago when San Diego State – particularly Adam Seiko – shot the lights out.

Utah State’s problem will be on the offensive glass. San Diego State is fantastic at guarding the three – it held the Aggies to 33% from the outside in the 85-75 win – and it won’t have any problems with turnovers against this D.

Utah State is 15-0 when hitting 37% or better from three. San Diego State will keep it under that.

San Diego State at Utah State Prediction, Line

San Diego State 79, Utah State 75

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Ranking: 4

– College Basketball Predictions For Every Game: Wednesday

Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll

