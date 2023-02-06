Rutgers at Indiana Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview Odds TV

Rutgers at Indiana prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Tuesday, February 7

Rutgers at Indiana How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 7

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Venue: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, IN

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Rutgers (16-7), Indiana (16-7)

Rutgers vs Indiana Game Preview

Why Rutgers Will Win

So what’s going so right? How did Rutgers make a push to be the second-best team in the Big Ten?

It’s a nasty defensive team that’s as tough as anyone in the Big Ten, allowing a mere 58 points per game helped by locking up hard from three.

Indiana is playing well, but it doesn’t do anything from the outside – it makes them when it takes them, but it doesn’t take enough of them – and it can’t afford any turnovers or mistakes.

Rutgers won easily in the first meeting 63-48 by forcing 14 takeaways and dominating on the boards – it was +10 in rebounding margin. This defense and aggressiveness travels, but …

Why Indiana Will Win

Indiana is dominant at home lately.

It might not be as intense in this as it was in the sin over Purdue, but the offense has gone off at home against everyone but Wisconsin – and still won easily – and it’s got the ability to drag Rutgers out of its game.

The Scarlet Knights might live on defense, but they don’t take three pointers and don’t hit them when they try. The team struggles with its consistency from the floor, and that’s even rougher when it gets on the road.

Yeah, the defense and style should travel and be fine, but it’s not.

Rutgers was able to get by Purdue and Northwestern in low scoring fights bak in early January, but that’s it. It’s 2-5 on the year on the road, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Who’s playing with more swag lately than Indiana?

It lost to Maryland on the road when the shots weren’t falling, but the shooting will be just good enough at home. It only hit 38% from the field against the Terps, and that’s the only time it’s been under 41% since losing to Kansas in December.

Indiana will struggle, and scoring at times will be like pulling teeth, but it’ll hit from three late and Rutgers won’t.

Rutgers vs Indiana Prediction, Line

Indiana 71, Rutgers 65

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Ranking: 4

