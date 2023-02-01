Purdue vs Penn State Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Purdue vs Penn State prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Wednesday, February 1

Purdue vs Penn State How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 1

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Venue: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, IN

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Penn State (14-7), Purdue (21-1)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Penn State vs Purdue Game Preview

Why Penn State Will Win

There wasn’t a whole lot of luck against Purdue in the 76-63 loss in State College back in early January, but the Nittany Lions have been about to scratch and claw since then to keep the season alive.

They can’t hang inside with the Boilermakers and they can’t let this bog down. Their one shot against the No. 1 team is to bomb away, keep bombing,, and make everything.

In the first meeting they weren’t good enough from three, but they have the ability to go on runs by setting up the open outside look. They’re not going to turn it over and give up fast break points, Purdue’s defense doesn’t do anything to take the ball away, and …

Why Purdue Will Win

If Penn State doesn’t go off from the outside, forget it.

It’s just 1-4 in true road games this season, and that one victory came when it couldn’t miss anything from three against the Illini.

Purdue should be able repeat the performance from the first time around. Keep pounding it inside – Zach Edey scored 30 – and don’t hack away enough to put the Nittany Lions on the line.

Penn State only shot three free throws in the first meeting – it made them all – and the threes weren’t able to make up for the efficiency of the Boilermaker offense, so …

What’s Going To Happen

Can Purdue stay focused? It’s been rolling at home, it should be able to score anytime it wants on the inside, but Penn State is going to pack everything inside.

Everyone tries that to some extent, but the Nittany Lions will have to sell out. It won’t matter. Purdue’s deliberate style and rebounding will be enough to ease through this after overcoming one early barrage of threes.

Penn State vs Purdue Prediction, Line

Purdue 74, Penn State 61

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Ranking: 2

– CFN Fearless Predictions

Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll

