Purdue vs Indiana Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Purdue vs Indiana prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Saturday, February 4

Purdue vs Indiana How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 4

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, IN

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Purdue (22-1), Indiana (15-7)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Purdue vs Indiana Game Preview

Why Purdue Will Win

Purdue is a machine.

There are parts that don’t work quite right, and a few more big plays from defense would be nice, but the inside game is unstoppable, the D is great from three, and the wins keep on coming.

Indiana’s defense is hit-or-miss, the offense doesn’t come up with the threes needed to go over the top of Zach Edey and Purdue D, and there aren’t enough takeaways to come up with the defensive stops needed to make the road side have to push.

However …

Why Indiana Will Win

This is a different Hoosier team at home.

The rebounding is great no matter where it plays – it should be able to match up with the Boilermakers board for board – and the offense works it around well enough to get the right shot.

The team passes it around enough to get past the Purdue D that doesn’t force takeaways – it’ll attack on the inside and won’t be worried about the size in the interior.

No, Indiana doesn’t do anything from three, but it makes them when it takes them. Purdue just doesn’t mess with the outside shots because it doesn’t have to.

So …

What’s Going To Happen

Indiana has the right blend of things in place to pull this off.

Purdue hasn’t had to stretch its scoring legs yet. It”ll have to do it here.

It’s not going to get battered on the boards – it should win the rebounding margin – it’s going to get the fast break points Purdue won’t, and the home court advantage is going to kick in large.

IU is 11-1 at home, and that’s about to continue in a fun back-and-forth game that should set the tone for a big Hoosier finishing kick.

Purdue vs Indiana Prediction, Line

Indiana 76, Purdue 74

Line: Purdue -1.5, o/u: 139.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Ranking: 4

– CFN Fearless Predictions



Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll

