Providence vs Xavier Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Providence vs Xavier prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Wednesday, February 1

Providence vs Xavier How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 1

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Venue: Cintas Center, Cincinnati, OH

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Xavier (17-5), Providence (17-5)

Xavier vs Providence Game Preview

Why Providence Will Win

The Friars were able to bounce back from a few losses with three straight wins thanks to the defense stepping it up.

They’re 13-0 this season when holding teams under 73 points, and it happened by simply ramping up the intensity a bit. It’s easy for them to get the scoring rolling – they’re ultra-consistent – and in this, they have to be able to thread a bit of a needle.

They’re amazing on the boards, and they’re great at generating points on the move off of blocks and rebounds, but they can’t let this get into an up-and-down shootout because …

Why Xavier Will Win

Xavier would love nothing more than to get this in the 80s.

No one in America moves the ball better, few are stronger from three, and everything the offense does generates easy points and good positions to make something big happen.

So how did it get rocked by Creighton a few days ago and how could it lose to DePaul? The threes weren’t falling. Providence is good at guarding the perimeter, but Xavier should be a bit more versatile than it was against the Bluejays.

It also helps that …

What’s Going To Happen

The Musketeers are a killer at home.

They lost to Indiana way back in November, but – not surprisingly – the intensity is ramped up in Cintas. They only lost once this year when shooting 44% or better from the field, and Providence is unbeaten when keeping teams under that.

If you’re the investing type, this might be an in-game play. If Xavier isn’t hot early, there’s a problem. It’ll make this a wee bit more of an offensive game than Providence might like and get out alive, but it’ll be fun.

Xavier vs Providence Prediction, Line

Xavier 82, Providence 77

Line: Xavier -4, o/u: 153.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Ranking: 4

