Oregon vs Arizona Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview Odds TV

Oregon vs Arizona prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Thursday, February 2

Oregon vs Arizona How To Watch

Date: Thursday, February 2

Game Time: 10:30 ET

Venue: McKale Center, Tucson, AZ

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Oregon (13-9), Arizona (19-3)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Oregon vs Arizona Game Preview

Why Oregon Will Win

The Ducks have picked it back up.

They still have brain cramps here and there when the offense stops working, but for the most part the defense has been able to hold up, there’s no problem on the boards, and everything is fine when the D can hold teams to under 41% from the field.

Oregon is 12-0 when keeping teams to under that mark – and that includes Arizona in a 70-60 win up in Eugene.

Arizona is a terrific shooting team – helped by the inside presence – but but it’s not above struggling from time to time, especially from three. It turns it over too much, the defense isn’t anything special, and …

Why Arizona Will Win

Arizona is playing way too well.

It’s been better from three over the last several weeks, the inside production is there, and more than anything else, the defense has stepped it up in a big way.

Ever since Oregon hit just about everything in the Wildcat loss a few weeks ago, the defense has clamped down hard. It held offenses to under 40% from the field in six of the last nine games, the D from three has been suffocating, and it all feeds into the offense manufactures points in every way.

Arizona is great on the move, better at getting to the free throw line, and again, the threes are dropping lately.

What’s Going To Happen

Oregon has a good mix of things to at least keep this close and make it a battle.

It’s good enough on the boards to keep the Wildcats from generating a slew of second chance points, but it can’t run with them. Expect one big second half scoring burst to bust through a tight game that’s going to be a little bit of a struggle early.

Oregon vs Arizona Prediction, Line

Arizona 76, Oregon 67

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Ranking: 3

– CFN Fearless Predictions



Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll

