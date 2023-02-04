Oregon State vs Arizona Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Oregon State vs Arizona prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Saturday, February 4

Oregon State vs Arizona How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 4

Game Time: 9:30 pm ET

Venue: McKale Center, Tucson, AZ

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: Oregon State (9-14), Arizona (20-3)

Oregon State vs Arizona Game Preview

Why Oregon State Will Win

Oregon State can do this. It just has to keep Arizona from being okay from the field.

Duh, the more a team struggles at shooting the better the chance the other side has at winning, but Oregon State really, really needs Arizona to be off. It really, really needs to force mistakes and crank up its solid defense.

For all of its problems, Oregon State is able to keep teams to around 66 points. It has to slow this to a crawl, and it’ll have a shot if it keeps the Cats to under 42% from the field because …

Why Arizona Will Win

Oregon State has yet to win when allowing the other side to hit 42% or more of its shots. Arizona is almost incapable of shooting that poorly.

With the size inside and the best shooting team from three in the Pac-12, Arizona hovers around 49% from the field and has yet to lose when it made 38% or more of its shots.

In the first meeting – an 86-74 win – it made 53% of its shots from the field. The only thing that didn’t make it worse was a slew of turnovers.

No, the Cats aren’t unbeatable at home – Washington State as able to roll in a shocker a few weeks ago, but …

What’s Going To Happen

The Cats are unbeatable at home against a team that can’t manufacture points on the move or with the extra pass.

The Oregon State defense is good enough to keep this from getting too insane, but Arizona will bring at least 80 points with it out of the locker room. Oregon State can’t keep up with that in any way.

Oregon State vs Arizona Prediction, Line

Arizona 83, Oregon State 64

Line: Arizona -19.5, o/u: 142.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Ranking: 2

