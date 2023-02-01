Oregon State Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know

Oregon State football schedule 2023: Who do the Beavers miss on the Pac-12 schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Aug 26 OPEN DATE

Sept 2 at San Jose State

Sept 9 UC Davis

Sept 16 San Diego State

Sept 23 at Washington State

Sept 29 Utah

Oct 7 at Cal

Oct 14 UCLA

Oct 21 OPEN DATE

Oct 28 at Arizona

Nov 4 at Colorado

Nov 11 Stanford

Nov 18 Washington

Nov 24 at Oregon

Oregon State Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Beavers miss from the Pac-12 slate?

The Beavers should keep the party going from last season with a more than manageable schedule. They still have to deal with most of the former Pac-12 South, and it’s not great to miss Arizona State, but there’s no USC. They might have given Caleb Williams and company a problem last year, but no, you don’t want any part of that if you can avoid it.

Making things even better, the Utah, Washington, and UCLA games are all at home. However …

Oregon State Football Schedule What Really Matters

The battle with Oregon is over in Eugene. That’s the one big negative with the Pac-12 schedule. All things considered, it’s not bad with those tough games at home and manageable road dates against Colorado, Arizona, Cal, and Washington State.

The spacing is also a plus. There isn’t a run of three road games in four weeks like several Pac-12 teams have to deal with, and with the road game against the Ducks, Oregon State doesn’t leave the state after November 4th.

Oregon State Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

It’s not bad. There isn’t a non-conference game against a Power Five program – at San Jose State, UC Davis, and San Diego State is as light as can reasonably be asked for.

No, it won’t be an unbeaten run over the first half of the year, but get to the week off in mid-October with a. solid record, and there’s a chance to put up a terrific win count on the board before the finishing kick against Washington and Oregon.

