Oklahoma State Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know

Oklahoma State football schedule 2023: Who do the Cowboys miss on the Big 12 schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Oklahoma State Football Schedule 2023: 3 Things To Know

Sept 2 Central Arkansas

Sept 9 at Arizona State

Sept 16 South Alabama

Sept 23 at Iowa State

Sept 30 OPEN DATE

Oct 6 Kansas State

Oct 14 Kansas

Oct 21 at West Virginia

Oct 28 Cincinnati

Nov 4 Oklahoma

Nov 11 at UCF

Nov 18 at Houston

Nov 25 BYU

Oklahoma State Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Cowboys miss from the Big 12 slate?

The overall Big 12 schedule is favorable, and this year, not having to play Texas is a big help. That’s it for the dates with the Longhorns, who are off to the SEC in 2024.

Oklahoma State plays all four of the league’s new programs – more on that in a moment – so that means all four teams off the schedule are Big 12 mainstays. This year, missing Texas Tech should be a huge plus, not facing Baylor isn’t bad, and if there’s any sort of a repeat of 2022, TCU being off the slate is huge.

Oklahoma State Football Schedule What Really Matters

There’s not a lot to complain about with the Big 12 schedule. It plays all four of the new teams – BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF – and while they’re not going to be layups, they’re still coming building up into the Big 12 world.

Even better, there are just four conference road games, and two of them are against Iowa State and West Virginia – the two Big 12 programs that didn’t go bowling last season.

The only down side is the back-to-back road road games at UCF and Houston late in the year. But Oklahoma has to come to Stillwater, and so does Kansas State.

Oklahoma State Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

There’s no excuse not to rock with this schedule.

The Cowboys are either missing a slew of strong Big 12 teams or hosting the others, going to Arizona State in non-conference plays isn’t as dangerous as it seems, and while South Alabama will be a sneaky-tough out, there’s no real reason to be anything less 8-1 going into the Oklahoma game – and 9-0 is a more than reasonable goal.

