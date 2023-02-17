Oklahoma State at TCU Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Oklahoma State at TCU prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Saturday, February 18

Oklahoma State at TCU How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 18

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, TX

How To Watch: Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Record: Oklahoma State (16-10), TCU (17-9)

Oklahoma State at TCU Game Preview

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

TCU is hanging on to its season for dear life.

It’s still in the top 25 rankings, but that’s a total gift with four straight losses and a 4-8 run since January 4th.

It’s not rebounding well enough – the offensive boards have dried up – there’s nothing happening from three, and it hasn’t helped that there hasn’t been a true layup of a game in February.

Oklahoma State is the opposite.

It’s coming off a loss to Kansas, but that was after a five game winning streak helped by doing a great job on the glass at both ends and with one of its hottest shooting stretches of the season. As long as it dominates on the boards, it’ll be in this, but …

Why TCU Will Win

So what’s going right for TCU?

Again, to be fair, the Horned Frogs have hit a run of good teams to deal with. That’, and three of the last four games were on the road.

The home loss to Baylor was close, and overall there’s been a night-and-day difference in and out of Fort Worth.

For all of the problems, at least at home, the team is shooting well, turnovers aren’t a big issue, and the defense has been good at forcing mistakes.

It’s all about Oklahoma State’s shooting. It’s 1-9 when failing to hit 43%, TCU is 15-0 when keeping teams under 44%, and …

What’s Going To Happen

TCU will pull up out of the nosedive.

It’s not going to be easy, and there will be moments when the shots aren’t falling but the defense will keep the Cowboys from getting into a good shooting groove. It’ll come down to a few late free throws.

Oklahoma State at TCU Prediction, Line

TCU 73, Oklahoma State 70

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Ranking: 3

