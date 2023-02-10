Oklahoma Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know

Oklahoma football schedule 2023: Who do the Sooners miss on the Big 12 schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Oklahoma Football Schedule 2023: 3 Things To Know

Sept 2 Arkansas State

Sept 9 SMU

Sept 16 at Tulsa

Sept 23 at Cincinnati

Sept 30 Iowa State

Oct 7 Texas (in Dallas)

Oct 14 OPEN DATE

Oct 21 UCF

Oct 28 at Kansas

Nov 4 at Oklahoma State

Nov 11 West Virginia

Nov 18 at BYU

Nov 24 TCU

2023 College Football Rankings 1-133: First Look

Oklahoma Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Sooners miss from the Big 12 slate?

There’s not a lot to get into a twist over.

There’s no missing fellow 2024 SEC brother Texas – that was never going to be off the slate – but missing defending Big 12 champ Kansas State is nice, and not having to play Texas Tech this season matters. Baylor is off the schedule, too – the Bears are missing both OU and Oklahoma State.

Out of the four new teams to the conference, the Sooners don’t have to play Houston, but …

Oklahoma Football Schedule What Really Matters

Oklahoma has to go to BYU late in the season.

Not only is the date in Provo tough no matter what, it comes at the end of a run of three road games in four weeks. Granted, one of the road trips is over in Stillwater against Oklahoma State, but still, that’s going to be a late-season grind before closing out with what should be a showdown against TCU.

However …

Oklahoma Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

If BYU is Oklahoma’s toughest road game outside of the state, there’s no real problem.

Yes, there are three road games in four weeks late in the season, but again, one of them is Oklahoma State – no stress on the travel there – and while Kansas and BYU are tough, a good Sooner team should be able to handle them.

Again, Texas is always going to be on the schedule and in Dallas. That’s obviously a neutral site game, one of the road games is at Tulsa, and the other is manageable against a rebuilding Cincinnati.

The non-conference slate is a breeze, the home slate is solid, and every sets up for a huge season if the team itself can bounce back quickly.

2023 College Football Schedules: All 133 Teams