Oklahoma at Texas Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Oklahoma at Texas prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Saturday, February 18

Oklahoma at Texas How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 18

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Moody Center, Austin, TX

How To Watch: Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Record: Oklahoma (13-13), Texas (20-6)

Oklahoma at Texas Game Preview

Why Oklahoma Will Win

It’s there, it just has to kick in.

When the offense gets on the move and it’s hitting from the outside, it can pull this off. It shot well in the first meeting with Texas and had its chances in the 70-69 loss, but to pull this off it has to be brilliant throughout.

It took down Alabama by hitting 58% from the field and rolled through Kansas State by making 11 threes and making just about everything else.

Granted, it’s asking a lot against this Texas defense, but the easy shots have to come with the extra pass, and the shooters have to be on from jump. Oklahoma is 9-1 when making 50% of its shots, and …

Why Texas Will Win

Oklahoma is 4-12 when it doesn’t come hit half of its attempts.

Again, it’s there – the Sooners have shown the ability to do it, but 1) they haven’t hit the 50% mark in any true road game and 2) Texas has allowed just three teams to make half of their shots. One of them was Kansas State, and another was Tennessee.

It’s been a bit of a fight lately with two losses in the last three games, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Texas has lost three of its last four games on the road, and it’s 14-1 at home with the defeat coming in a wild 116-103 firefight against Kansas State.

The Texas offense is too consistent, the team is too good on the free throw line, and it’s not going to have any turnover issues against an Oklahoma defense that doesn’t force mistakes.

Oklahoma at Texas Prediction, Line

Texas 81, Oklahoma 68

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMIMG

Must See Ranking: 3

