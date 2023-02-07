Oklahoma at Baylor Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Oklahoma at Baylor prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Wednesday, February 8

Oklahoma at Baylor How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 8

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Ferrell Center, Waco, TX

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Oklahoma (12-11), Baylor (17-6)

Oklahoma at Baylor Game Preview

Why Oklahoma Will Win

Can the Oklahoma that rocked Alabama show up?

The offense has sputtered and coughed over the last several weeks, but it has shown just enough ability from three to make this interesting.

It’s this simple. OU has to hit from the outside, or forget it.

It doesn’t have the overall firepower – and the defense doesn’t generate enough turnovers – to pull this off. However, the team is 9-2 when hitting better than 36% from three and is 3-9 when it doesn’t.

Baylor 2-5 when allowing teams to connect on 36% or better fro three and 0-4 when allowing 43% or more.

But …

Why Baylor Will Win

Again, Oklahoma doesn’t have it when it’s not bringing defenses out to deal with the three.

Baylor was able to hold down OU in the first meeting on the road and struggled to get by in a 62-60 win, but it should be far stronger at home.

It’s nailing its free throws, it’s not turning the ball over enough in Ferrell to matter, and it has a good enough defense to keep the Sooners from getting into any sort of a groove if the threes aren’t falling.

It’ll help that like the first game …

What’s Going To Happen

Baylor will win on the boards.

The offense couldn’t get going a few weeks ago in Norman, but it’ll get enough second chance points this time around to make up for Oklahoma’s defense from the perimeter.

It won’t be a breeze, but at home the Bears should push through without too much stress in the second half.

Oklahoma at Baylor Prediction, Line

Baylor 77, Oklahoma 62

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Ranking: 2.5

