Ohio State vs Michigan Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Ohio State vs Michigan prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Sunday, February 5

Ohio State vs Michigan How To Watch

Date: Sunday, February 5

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, MI

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Ohio State (11-11), Michigan (12-10)

Ohio State vs Michigan Game Preview

Why Ohio State Will Win

The Buckeyes have to start hitting from three early on.

They’ve been struggling lately overall – to be nice about it – partly because they can’t overcome a lack of good shooting from the outside by manufacturing points on the move. They just don’t take the ball away enough and they just don’t do anything on the fast break.

Michigan doesn’t force takeaways and it’s even worse at running up the floor to generate transition points. It’s also mediocre from three.

No, threes don’t mean everything, but the O makes them when it takes them. Ohio State is 10-2 when it hits 46% or better from three and 1-9 when it doesn’t.

That’s a problem, because …

Why Michigan Will Win

Kentucky, Arizona State, Virginia. Those are the three teams that were able to connect on 46% or better from the outside against the Wolverines.

It’s not quite that easy, though. They’re 0-8 when allowing teams to hit 35% or better from three, but overall the defense is solid at getting out on the three point shooters.

Ohio State isn’t one dimensional – it’s hitting 46% overall from the field – but take away that outside element and things change.

Michigan might not have the normal scoring pop, but it has the ability to hang with the Buckeyes on the boards, it’s not going to give up easy points with turnovers, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Ohio State is scuffling.

Michigan might not be playing all that well, but it’s at least solid at home. Ohio State is having a hard time on the road going 1-6 in true road games.

It’s Ohio State vs Michigan. The intensity will be there – duh – and there will be a few mood and momentum swings, but the Michigan defense will be just a wee bit stronger overall and being +5ish in turnover margin will matter.

Ohio State vs Michigan Prediction, Line

Michigan 68, Ohio State 64

Must See Ranking: 3

