Notre Dame at Virginia Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Notre Dame at Virginia prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Saturday, February 18
Notre Dame at Virginia How To Watch
Date: Saturday, February 18
Game Time: 12:00 ET
Venue: John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, VA
How To Watch: ESPN2
Record: Notre Dame (10-16), Virginia (20-4)
– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
Notre Dame at Virginia Game Preview
Why Notre Dame Will Win
For all of Notre Dame’s problems, it doesn’t give away easy points.
There’s no chance against Virginia if you make a lot of mistakes, and Notre Dame doesn’t do that – it’s No. 1 in the nation in fewest turnovers. The formula is simple – continue to be careful with the ball, get hot from three right away, and don’t put the Cavaliers on the line.
The Irish have the right make-up the keep this close, but …
– CFN College Basketball Rankings 1-68
Why Virginia Will Win
Notre Dame is awful on the boards.
It’s awful at forcing mistakes for easy points, it doesn’t do anything on the move, and the defense from three isn’t sharp enough.
Virginia doesn’t have to push much to get through this. As long as it plays its normal style – don’t turn it over, be patient for the easy shot, and force the Irish to try shooting from the outside – this shouldn’t be relatively easy.
All that, and …
– NCAA Tournament Bracket Projections
What’s Going To Happen
You have as many road wins as Notre Dame does. Houston is the only team to beat Virginia in Charlottesville.
Notre Dame hasn’t been great at home, either, but it’s just not able to find anything to consistently work when it travels. On the plus side for the road team, this should be a low scoring game with plenty of chances available to make something happen, but the cliché will fit.
A six-point Virginia lead will feel like it’s 20.
– Top 25 AP Poll | Coaches Poll
Notre Dame at Virginia Prediction, Line
Virginia 77, Notre Dame 64
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING
Must See Ranking: 2.5
– College Basketball Predictions For Every Game: Saturday
Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll