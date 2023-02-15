North Carolina Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know

North Carolina football schedule 2023: Who do the Tar Heels miss on the ACC schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Sept 2 South Carolina (in Charlotte)

Sept 9 Appalachian State

Sept 16 Minnesota

Sept 23 at Pitt

Sept 30 OPEN DATE

Oct 7 Syracuse

Oct 14 Miami

Oct 21 Virginia

Oct 28 at Georgia Tech

Nov 4 Campbell

Nov 11 Duke

Nov 18 at Clemson

Nov 25 at NC State

North Carolina Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Tar Heels miss from the ACC slate?

It’s a very, very interesting schedule, but there aren’t a ton of breaks with who the Tar Heels miss in the ACC.

They don’t have to deal with Notre Dame – that’s a huge plus – and not playing Florida State matters. Wake Forest isn’t an easy out – that’s a decent team to miss – but Boston College, Louisville, and Virginia Tech are all beatable.

On the plus side …

North Carolina Football Schedule What Really Matters

There’s only one game outside of North Carolina – at Pitt – before the end of October, and there are only three games outside of the state overall.

However, that last step is a doozy.

There might be only two true road games in the first ten games, but the last two at Clemson and at NC State save the biggest tests for the very end.

Even so, September is more than just sneaky-tough. South Carolina, Appalachian State, Minnesota, at Pitt – none of those games are guaranteed wins.

North Carolina Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

Can North Carolina own Chapel Hill?

There will be a few losses before the final two killer games, but there’s nothing until the end that’s unmanageable. There are too many landmines to expect anything too amazing, but it’s hard to get into a twist over a schedule with just four true road games.

Anything less than eight wins with this slate would be a disappointment.

