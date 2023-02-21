NC State Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know

NC State football schedule 2023: Who do the Wolfpack miss on the ACC schedule and what are 3 things to know?

NC State Football Schedule 2023: 3 Things To Know

Sept 2 at UConn

Sept 9 Notre Dame

Sept 16 VMI

Sept 22 at Virginia

Sept 29 Louisville

Oct 7 Marshall

Oct 14 at Duke

Oct 21 OPEN DATE

Oct 28 Clemson

Nov 4 Miami

Nov 11 at Wake Forest

Nov 18 at Virginia Tech

Nov 25 North Carolina

2023 College Football Rankings 1-133: First Look

NC State Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Wolfpack miss from the ACC slate?

It’s not all that bad.

Yeah, NC State has to play Clemson, but that’s a home game coming off a midseason week off.

Yeah, it has to deal with Notre Dame in the ACC’s friends-with-benefits deal, but that’s at home, too.

Missing Boston College, Georgia Tech, and Syracuse isn’t a plus – those three are more than beatable this season by this Wolfpack team – but not having to deal with Florida State is massive. That, and missing Pitt is a huge help.

NC State Football Schedule What Really Matters

The road schedule is a dream.

There are five games away from Raleigh, but North Carolina has to make the trip over, and so do Clemson, Florida State, Miami, and Notre Dame.

Going to UConn isn’t anything to worry about. Virginia and Virginia Tech will be better, but they failed to go bowling last year. Duke is dangerous, but … it’s still Duke, not Clemson. Going to Wake Forest is dangerous, but … it’s Wake Forest, not Florida State.

Going at least 4-1 on the road isn’t asking for anything crazy.

NC State Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

There’s no blaming the schedule if this isn’t a huge season.

If NC State can take care of home, it’s not wrong to dream of going at least 10-2 if the team can come together fast.

No, the Wolfpack won’t beat Notre Dame, Clemson, Miami, and Florida State, but it can win at least two of those. And to keep hammering this home, those aren’t on the road.

2023 College Football Schedules: All 133 Teams