Missouri Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know

Missouri football schedule 2023: Who do the Tigers miss on the SEC schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Missouri Football Schedule 2023: 3 Things To Know

Sept 2 South Dakota

Sept 9 Middle Tennessee

Sept 16 Kansas State

Sept 23 Memphis (in St. Louis)

Sept 30 at Vanderbilt

Oct 7 LSU

Oct 14 at Kentucky

Oct 21 South Carolina

Oct 28 OPEN DATE

Nov 4 at Georgia

Nov 11 Tennessee

Nov 18 Florida

Nov 25 at Arkansas

2023 College Football Rankings 1-133: First Look

Missouri Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Tigers miss from the SEC slate?

Having to play LSU this season isn’t going to be easy, but at least that’s in Columbia. The annual date against Arkansas is always manageable, but that’s on the road to end the regular season.

That means the Tigers don’t have to deal with Alabama. That’s obviously always good, and not having to play Texas A&M this season might be a huge positive, too. They also miss Auburn, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State.

Missouri Football Schedule What Really Matters

Can Mizzou beat Kansas State? It wasn’t pretty last year, but at least this time around the Wildcats have to make the trip over to Faurot. Win that, and it’s going to be a huge start to the season.

South Dakota, Middle Tennessee, Memphis, and on the road against Vanderbilt – that has to be a 4-0 stretch to go along with whatever happens against Kansas State. 5-0 is very, very possible, but …

Missouri Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

Can Missouri build itself up over the first half of the season to go on a roll when the SEC slate kicks in full force?

Yeah, it’s a relatively easy first half, but that means there’s no break the rest of the way. Tennessee and Florida are home games, and there’s a week off before going to Georgia, but there’s an off chance the team isn’t favored over the final seven games of the season.

In other words, again, a big start is a must. Do that, and then own home field and all will be fine. That’s going to be far easier said than done.

2023 College Football Schedules: All 133 Teams