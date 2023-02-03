Miami vs Clemson Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Miami vs Clemson prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Saturday, February 4
Miami vs Clemson How To Watch
Date: Saturday, February 4
Game Time: 3:00 ET
Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, SC
How To Watch: ACC Network
Record: Miami (17-5), Clemson (18-5)
Miami vs Clemson Game Preview
Why Miami Will Win
The Hurricanes might not do much off the bench, and they don’t get a lot done on the boards, but they know how to get on the move and come up with a whole lot of points.
It’s an attacking team that should be able to roam free against a Clemson team that doesn’t force mistakes and would rather be in control than get into any sort of a track meet.
No, the Canes aren’t amazing on the boards, but Clemson doesn’t do anything on the offensive glass and doesn’t generate enough second chance points.
There’s one big problem, though …
Why Clemson Will Win
Miami is unbeaten at home. So is Clemson.
It’s not that the Hurricanes are bad away from South Florida, but it’s not quite as effective – it doesn’t generate the same level of big plays and takeaways to convert off of.
The Tigers are fantastic from the free throw line, they’re good enough from three to keep up the pressure, and while the doesn’t do much on the offensive glass, they clean everything up on the other end.
They’re able to keep up the points without a problem, but at home they’ve been able to overcome a slew of inconsistencies to keep on winning, so …
What’s Going To Happen
As long as Miami doesn’t get this thing moving and make Clemson start chasing, there shouldn’t be a problem for the home side.
Both teams will hit their free throws down the stretch, but Clemson will do a bit more from three and the defense will be a tad bit stronger.
Miami vs Clemson Prediction, Line
Clemson 76, Miami 71
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING
Must See Ranking: 4
