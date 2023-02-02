Kansas vs Iowa State Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Kansas vs Iowa State prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Saturday, February 4

Kansas vs Iowa State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 4

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: ESPN

How To Watch: James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA

Record: Kansas (18-4), Iowa State (15-6)

Kansas vs Iowa State Game Preview

Why Kansas Will Win

Now the Jayhawks are back on track.

After a three game losing streak following the 62-60 win over Iowa State, they were able to roll Kentucky and Kansas State in impressive performances that made it look like they’re ready to make a run.

What’s the difference? The turnovers have slowed, the threes have been there, and the team is passing the ball around better – they’re playing like they’re a bit more focused and sharper.

On the flip side, Iowa State is coming off of two straight losses when it couldn’t do much of anything on the free throw line, turned it over 35 times in the two games, and …

Why Iowa State Will Win

Now it’s back home.

2-5 away from Ames, this is a night-and-day different team at home winning 11 out of 11.

What’s the difference? There are a whole lot more takeaways and mistakes forced, coming up with 20 or more in five of the 11 home wins and more than 15 just twice – with 19 in those two – away from the Hilton.

Kansas doesn’t have a huge turnover problem, there are enough to matter. The Cyclones were able to battle and claw in the two point loss the first time around with just 12 takeaways. They’ll come up with more in this.

What’s Going To Happen

Can the home court advantage really mean that much here?

Yup.

Iowa State has to come up with a huge day on the defensive glass – that’s a problem for this bunch – but the defense should be able to generate just enough steals to make a difference if …

Free throws.

Iowa State is 11-0 when hitting better than 60% from the line. It’ll do that at home.

Kansas vs Iowa State Prediction, Line

Iowa State 63, Kansas 60

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Ranking: 3.5

– CFN Fearless Predictions



