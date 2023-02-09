Kansas State Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know

Kansas State football schedule 2023: Who do the Wildcats miss on the Big 12 schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Not playing Oklahoma last year would’ve been a negative. This year, the Sooners should be a whole lot stronger – it’s a good thing for them to be off the schedule.

Conference new guys BYU and Cincinnati are missing – both are rebuilding a bit – and not playing West Virginia hurts. Kansas State would probably be favored against the Cougars, Bearcats, and Mountaineers no matter where the games might have been played, but…

Kansas State Football Schedule What Really Matters

The defending Big 12 champs catch a nice Big 12 break and get hit with one bad one.

They only have to play four conference road games, and one of them is over in Lawrence against Kansas.

On the flip side, they’re one of the few Big 12 teams that has to deal with back-to-back road trips. Making things worse, they have to play four road games in six weeks including trips against Texas and Oklahoma State.

To flip it back around again, there’s no leaving Kansas after November 4th.

It’s a sneaky-dangerous slate.

Troy isn’t going to be an easy out in Week 2, and going to Missouri should be a problem – the blowout Kansas State win last year won’t mean much in that.

Even so, most of the tough Big 12 games are at home. There should be a ton of close battles, but getting to ten wins is more than possible considering what’s returning – and getting back to the Big 12 Championship is hardly crazy.

Sept 2 SE Missouri State

Sept 9 Troy

Sept 16 at Missouri

Sept 23 UCF

Sept 30 OPEN DATE

Oct 6 at Oklahoma State

Oct 14 at Texas Tech

Oct 21 TCU

Oct 28 Houston

Nov 4 at Texas

Nov 11 Baylor

Nov 18 at Kansas

Nov 25 Iowa State

