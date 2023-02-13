Kansas State at Oklahoma Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Kansas State at Oklahoma prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Tuesday, February 14

Kansas State at Oklahoma How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 14

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, OK

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Kansas State (19-6), Oklahoma (12-13)

Kansas State at Oklahoma Game Preview

Why Kansas State Will Win

Kansas State might be struggling lately, but it’s still going a solid job at guarding from the outside and it still moves the ball around as well as anyone in the country.

So what’s the problem in this run of four losses in the last six games? Playing Kansas and Iowa State on the road and dealing with Texas has something to do with it, but it’s having an issue with turnovers.

No problem here.

Oklahoma is a giveaway machine, and it does next to nothing to force errors. It’s on a run of four straight losses and seven in the last eight – with the one outlier win over No. 1 Alabama – but …

Why Oklahoma Will Win

The Sooners should be able to play in a low scoring drag.

Kansas State can pick up the tempo a wee bit, but it’s more than happy to play a tough battle that hangs in the 60s or lower. For all of Oklahoma’s problems, it’s great at guarding the three, and it doesn’t have to worry about a big Wildcat scoring run.

No, the OU defense doesn’t force a ton of turnovers, but Kansas State will still managed to give them away. It’s averaging over 14 a game, and the home side has to capitalize on every one of them.

But …

What’s Going To Happen

Free throws. Kansas State takes them – and makes them – and Oklahoma doesn’t.

The Wildcats averaging almost 17 made free throws per game, and Oklahoma makes about seven. It’s going to be close to that in this, too.

It’ll be close throughout, but in a low scoring battle, Kansas State’s free throw ability and skill at moving the ball around will be enough to get by.

Kansas State at Oklahoma Prediction, Line

Kansas State 66, Oklahoma 62

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Ranking: 3

