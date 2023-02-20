Kansas at TCU Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Kansas at TCU prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Monday, February 21

Kansas at TCU How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 20

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, TX

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Kansas (22-5), TCU (18-9)

Kansas at TCU Game Preview

Why Kansas Will Win

The explosion was breathtaking.

It’s impossible to come up with a better first half of basketball than what Baylor did in Lawrence on Saturday – with all due respect to North Carolina in the national title game against Kansas – and then came the unstoppable onslaught.

Down 45-32, the Jayhawks got red hot, started hitting the boards, and showed just what kind of firepower they can crank up when needed scoring 55 points in a stunning 87-71 win.

TCU does a lot of things right, but it doesn’t have the pop from the outside to keep up if the Jayhawks start getting on the move.

At least, they don’t normally do much from the outside.

TCU is 12-4 when making at least five threes, and 6-5 when it doesn’t. Kansas is solid at stepping up the defensive pressure on the outside, but …

Why TCU Will Win

83-60. That’s what TCU did to Kansas in the first meeting of the year, and that’s partly because it made eight threes.

No, that’s not the team’s game – it doesn’t shoot from the outside and doesn’t usually make them when it takes them – but it offsets that but running and running some more.

It’s all controlled, but no one comes up with more fast break points than the Horned Frogs. It starts with the tough defense and winning on the glass. They were +7 in rebounding margin against the Big 12’s best team on the boards, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Being at home will matter.

TCU lost at home to Baylor a few weeks ago, but it got it back to hang 100 on Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Here’s the problem. It took the best shooting performance by anyone against Kansas this year for TCU to win the first meeting. It hit 54% of its shots and couldn’t miss from three.

That’s hardly the norm against this bunch.

Kansas only allows teams to hit 41% from the field, and it’s about to clamp down hard considering how it got hit a month ago. TCU will get its share of easy points on the fast break, but Kansas will lock down hard when it has to midway through the second half.

Kansas at TCU Prediction, Line

Kansas 77, TCU 73

Line: TCU -1.5, o/u: 149.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Ranking: 4.5

