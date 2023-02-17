Iowa State at Kansas State Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Iowa State at Kansas State prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Saturday, February 18

Iowa State at Kansas State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 18

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, KS

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Iowa State (17-8), Kansas State (19-7)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

Iowa State at Kansas State Game Preview

Why Iowa State Will Win

Kansas State has hit a snag.

It was rolling right along through mid-January, and then the Big 12 rose up and took over. There’s a win against the SEC’s Florida in there, but the Wildcats are 4-6 in their last ten games with the offense having a hard time hanging on to the ball.

The Kansas State attack ins’t great from three and it’s just okay on the move, but it’s about the turnovers – there are mountains of them. Just assume Iowa State will generate at least 15 of them, and …

– CFN College Basketball Rankings 1-68

Why Kansas State Will Win

Iowa State isn’t exactly stingy with the ball, either.

The Cyclone defense might lead the Big 12 in takeaways, but Kansas State’s defense is able to force mistakes by the bunches, too.

Iowa State won the first meeting 80-76 in Ames partly because Kansas State couldn’t hit a free throw – that’s an aberration.

The Cats are terrific on the line, Iowa State fouls by the truckload and doesn’t hit its own free throws, and rebounding will matter. Kansas State isn’t great on the glass, but it’s far, far better than the Cyclones.

– NCAA Tournament Bracket Projections

What’s Going To Happen

Home court means everything.

Iowa State has lost its last five on the road and is 14-1 at home. Kansas State has lost its last five on the road and is 13-1 at home.

Kansas State will hit its free throws this time around.

– Top 25 AP Poll | Coaches Poll

Iowa State at Kansas State Prediction, Line

Kansas State 69, Iowa State 65

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Ranking: 3.5

– College Basketball Predictions For Every Game: Saturday

Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll

