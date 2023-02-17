Illinois at Indiana Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Illinois at Indiana prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Saturday, February 18

Illinois at Indiana How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 18

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, IN

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Illinois (17-8), Indiana (18-8)

Illinois at Indiana Game Preview

Why Illinois Will Win

The Illini are scuffling a bit, but they’re still doing a nice job from the field, the inside presence is solid, and they crank up enough threes to matter.

They’re not hitting those outside shots, but they do enough to draw out the defense to crank up the production inside. On the flip side, Indiana is stingy with its three – it makes them when it takes them, but it doesn’t take a lot of them – and the defense doesn’t come up with a ton of mistakes.

For a turnover-prone team like Illinois, it’s catching a bit of a break. In general it has been okay when it’s giving the ball away, but it can’t do that here.

However …

Why Indiana Will Win

The Illinois defense appears to be taking a bit of a break, at least on the road.

It couldn’t stop anything Penn State wanted to do, and it couldn’t get the one big defensive play to slow down Iowa in the 81-79 loss.

Indiana might have lost to Northwestern, but let’s just say the officiating in that was … interesting. The team has been a killer at home – another lost to Northwestern was the lone defeat so far in Bloomington – and there weren’t any problems with the Illini in Champaign a month ago.

The shooting has been great, the offense is doing a solid job of moving it around, and as long as it’s okay on the boards there shouldn’t be a problem.

And …

What’s Going To Happen

Indiana just needs to get to 70 points.

Illinois is 15-0 when holding teams to under 70 and 2-8 when allowing that many or more. Indiana has been held to under 70 just ten times, and just three of those were at home – two were to Wisconsin and Rutgers.

Indiana will get to 70 in a close battle before pulling away late on the free throw line.

Illinois at Indiana Prediction, Line

Indiana 80, Illinois 74

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Ranking: 4

