Houston vs Wichita State Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview Odds TV

Houston vs Wichita State prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Thursday, February 2

Houston vs Wichita State How To Watch

Date: Thursday, February 2

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, KS

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Houston (20-2), Wichita State (11-10)

Houston vs Wichita State Game Preview

Why Houston Will Win

The Cougars should be able to go on one big scoring burst to put this away.

Wichita State has a solid defense against the mediocre, but it doesn’t do enough on the move, it’s not a great shooting team, and it can’t hit anything from the outside.

Houston has one of the best defenses in the country from three.

So if Wichita State is just okay at coming up with fast break points, and it can’t shoot from the outside, it has to dominate the interior and slow this down a wee bit. That’s not going to work, but …

Why Wichita State Will Win

The Shockers have to try.

They have to slow this game down to a stop – Temple was able to do that to a certain extent in its win over the Cougars a few weeks ago.

They have to rely on their aggressive defense that might not force mistakes, but is great at forcing one-and-done possessions.

It’s this simple. They have to keep Houston to under 40% from the field. Wichita State is 10-2 when allowing teams to hit under 39% and 1-8 when teams hit that mark or better.

But …

What’s Going To Happen

Houston has only shot under 39% four times this year and has only been under 42% five times.

This won’t be easy for the Cougars, but they’ll drop a quick scoring run just just when it seems like Wichita State is about to break free.

It’ll come down to the final five minutes, and Houston will keep this interesting by struggling on the line. But when it really needs to come up with a key stop – and a key bucket – it’ll get it.

Houston vs Wichita State Prediction, Line

Houston 73, Wichita State 66

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Ranking: 3

– CFN Fearless Predictions



