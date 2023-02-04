Gonzaga vs Saint Mary's Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Saturday, February 4
Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s How To Watch
Date: Saturday, February 4
Game Time: 10:30 pm ET
Venue: University Credit Union Pavilion, Moraga, CA
How To Watch: ESPN
Record: Gonzaga (19-4), Saint Mary’s (20-4)
– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+
AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s Game Preview
Why Gonzaga Will Win
Saint Mary’s doesn’t score like it’ll need to.
Gonzaga might not be the high-octane powerhouse of previous seasons – it can stall out once in a while – but it’s still No. 1 in the nation averaging over 86 points per game.
It’s amazingly efficient at generating points inside and out, it doesn’t make a ton of mistakes, and it’s amazing putting a game away once it gets on a roll.
Saint Mary’s has the size, the rebounding ability, and the three point shooting to make it a fight as long as the defense does its job.
This can’t get into the 80s, or forget it. However …
Why Saint Mary’s Will Win
The Gaels are on a roll for a reason.
They’ve won 11 straight on its defense. It does a nice job of forcing mistakes, but where it thrives is keeping teams from coming up with easy second chance points.
Forget anything in transition – it’s all about keeping games under control. Rely on the offense working for the extra shot, count on hitting at least 35% from three, and assume they can hang on the glass enough to make the Bulldogs fight.
That, and …
What’s Going To Happen
Saint Mary’s knows how to battle this team in Moraga.
At least it did last year.
Gonzaga was held in check in a stunning 67-57 road loss to the Gaels last season. That was only one of three matchups – the Bulldogs won the other two – but they weren’t track meets.
The defense that allows teams to hit just under 40% from the field has to play out of its mind. Three of Gonzaga’s four losses came when it was kept under 45%, and Saint Mary’s is about to slow this down and muck it up to do just that.
Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s Prediction, Line
Saint Mary’s 69, Gonzaga 66
Line: Saint Mary’s -3.5, o/u: 138.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
Must See Ranking: 4
– CFN Fearless Predictions
Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll