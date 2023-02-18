Georgia at Alabama Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Georgia at Alabama prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Saturday, February 18

Georgia at Alabama How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 18

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, AL

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Georgia (16-10), Alabama (22-4)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

Georgia at Alabama Game Preview

Why Georgia Will Win

All of a sudden, Georgia basketball is a wee bit of a thing.

There was a long, rough run going 1-6 and all but tapping out on any hope of getting into the NCAA Tournament, but home wins over Kentucky and LSU have at least set things up to make this game matter.

The turnovers have slowed a bit and there’s still nothing big happening on the move, but the rebounding has been good and the offense is moving the ball around a bit better.

But …

– CFN College Basketball Rankings 1-68

Why Alabama Will Win

Georgia is all about the home court advantage. It’s 13-2 in Athens and 1-7 in true road games.

But it’s going to be more than that.

Alabama couldn’t get past the Tennessee defense in the road loss as the nation’s No. 1 team, and now it’s about to crank it all back up and roar.

The Tide D doesn’t force a ton of mistakes, but what it does come up with it turns into quick transition points – Georgia will give away its share of turnovers.

The Georgia defense might be great at guarding the three, but Alabama is good enough on the offensive boards to come up with a whole slew of second chance points.

– NCAA Tournament Bracket Projections

What’s Going To Happen

Again, Georgia isn’t great on the road, and Alabama is a destructive force at home.

Not only is the current No. 1 12-0 in Coleman, but it’s destroying teams with the energy level and sharpness ramped up several levels. One big early burst will end this.

– Top 25 AP Poll | Coaches Poll

Georgia at Alabama Prediction, Line

Alabama 91, Georgia 65

Line: Alabama -18.5, o/u: 151.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Ranking: 2

– College Basketball Predictions For Every Game: Saturday

Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll

