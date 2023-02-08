Georgetown at Providence Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Georgetown at Providence prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Wednesday, February 8
Georgetown at Providence How To Watch
Date: Wednesday, February 8
Game Time: 8:00 ET
Venue: Amica Mutual Pavillion, Providence, RI
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Record: Georgetown (6-18), Providence (17-6)
Georgetown at Providence Game Preview
Why Georgetown Will Win
Georgetown might be having a few issues, but it’s not shooting all that poorly lately.
It’s a good rebounding team that can come up with plenty of second chance points, and it doesn’t make a whole lot of mistakes. As long as it’s able to keep the game in the 60s and force this to be a grind, it has a shot.
Providence doesn’t take threes and it needs to win on the boards, and Georgetown can handle that.
But …
Why Providence Will Win
The Hoyas just don’t score.
They don’t have any pop from the outside, and they don’t have the interior defense to stop a hot-shooting Providence team.
The Friars are hitting over half of their shots over the last few weeks, and they should be able to out-Georgetown, Georgetown. They’re third in the nation in rebounding margin, great on the free throw line, and they can get on the move better than the Hoyas can.
That, and …
What’s Going To Happen
Providence doesn’t lose at home – it’s 12-0 in Amica Mutual.
Georgetown might have a shot if it can dominate on the offensive boards – Providence is 2-3 when allowing 14 or more – but there won’t be enough of a scoring punch from the road side to make this too interesting.
Georgetown at Providence Prediction, Line
Providence 82, Georgetown 66
Line: Providence -13, o/u: 147
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
Must See Ranking: 2
