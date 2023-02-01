Florida Atlantic vs UAB Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview Odds TV

Florida Atlantic vs UAB prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Thursday, February 2

Florida Atlantic vs UAB How To Watch

Date: Thursday, February 2

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Bartow Arena, Birmingham, AL

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Florida Atlantic (21-1), UAB (15-7)

Florida Atlantic vs UAB Game Preview

Why Florida Atlantic Will Win

How are the Owls doing this? How are they on a run of 20 straight wins? It helps that they’re really, really deep.

No one in college basketball gets more points off the bench. The threes are consistently there, the offensive punch keeps on coming, and the defense is doing a solid job of generating turnovers and forcing mistakes.

Combine all of that with a relentless ability to get to the glass on both ends, and it’s all working.

But …

Why UAB Will Win

It almost had them.

UAB lost to Florida Atlantic 88-86 in the first meeting a month ago – it was as close as anyone has been able to get to disrupt the run.

The scoring D has been hit or miss, but no one in Conference USA does a better job on the glass – it got whomped in the first meeting in rebounding margin, but it’s normally among the best in the country – and no one in the league scores more.

Florida Atlantic is happy to get up and down the floor, but UAB is better in transition and stronger at generating fast break points.

But it’s this simple …

What’s Going To Happen

UAB has got to be on from three.

This will be a high-powered firefight with a whole lot of scoring runs and swings, but UAB has to be able to keep up from the outside.

It’s 11-2 when hitting 36% or better from three, and 4-6 when it doesn’t. Not making enough threes were the problem in the two home losses.

However, UAB hit half to its threes in the first meeting and it wasn’t quite enough. There was one other big difference, though.

Florida Atlantic had its second-best free throw shooting day of the year. The Blazers had an uncharacteristically mediocre day on the line.

It’ll be close late, and UAB will be better shooting free throws this time around.

Florida Atlantic vs UAB Prediction, Line

UAB 83, Florida Atlantic 81

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Ranking: 3

– CFN Fearless Predictions



