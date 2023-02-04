Florida Atlantic vs Charlotte Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Florida Atlantic vs Charlotte prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Saturday, February 4

Florida Atlantic vs Charlotte How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 4

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Dale F Halton Arena, Charlotte, NC

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Florida Atlantic (21-2), Charlotte (13-9)

Florida Atlantic vs Charlotte Game Preview

Why Florida Atlantic Will Win

Yeah, Florida Atlantic finally dropped another game in a 86-77 loss to UAB, but it took everything to go the other way in the weeknight road game.

The Owls are much better from three than they showed against the Blazers, and they’re much, much better on the boards – they were outrebounded by eight.

Charlotte is about to get crushed on the boards.

There aren’t any points on the move, Florida Atlantic has more ways to score, and …

Why Charlotte Will Win

Charlotte has the ability to force mistakes.

Florida Atlantic doesn’t have a big turnover problem – there weren’t issues against UAB – but 49er defense is able attack well and then control the tempo from there.

They have to hit their threes – that not normally a problem – and the defense should be able to hold up well and not get the great free-throw shooting Owls on the line. That, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Charlotte is normally great at home.

It only lost two, and it’s coming off a weird/rough loss to a mediocre FIU team, but it’s normally a far better shooting team at home and does a much better job of moving the ball around to find the easy shot.

That’s not happening here.

Florida Atlantic will get on the move and go on a little bit of a run late in the first half to force Charlotte to start bombing away more from the outside. That’s not going to work well enough.

Florida Atlantic vs Charlotte Prediction, Line

Florida Atlantic 74, Charlotte 68

Line: Florida Atlantic -4, o/u: 130.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Ranking: 2

