Florida at Alabama Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Florida at Alabama prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Wednesday, February 8

Florida at Alabama How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 8

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, AL

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Florida (13-10), Alabama (20-3)

Florida at Alabama Game Preview

Why Florida Will Win

The Gators have to own the interior on both ends.

They’re good at defending the three, and they should be able to hang a little bit ever Alabama starts running, but it’s just this simple – ie has to make everything.

They’re 9-0 when making 45% or more of their shots from the field, and 6-0 when making ten or more threes.

Alabama lost three times this year, and in all three they allowed teams to hit better than 43% from the floor – the win over Mississippi State was the lone exception – and two of the losses came when allowing nine three pointers. Oklahoma rolled a few weeks ago when it got hot from everywhere.

But …

Why Alabama Will Win

Alabama hasn’t allowed anyone to hit ten threes yet.

The Gators are about defense and owning the defensive glass. They’re not going to let you get that second chance basket, but it’s not a consistent enough team form three to be too much of a concern for the Tide D.

Alabama is killing everyone on the glass and it’s among the best teams in the country at guarding from the outside. This makes this a focus game – as long as the team can ramp up the defensive intensity, the fast break and easy points will be there.

What’s Going To Happen

It takes something big to push Alabama at home. Mississippi State was able to do it a few days ago, but the team is 11-0 in Tuscaloosa for a reason – and most of the games have been wild blowouts.

Florida is competitive on the road, but it doesn’t generate enough offense. Again, if it’s not shooting the lights out, forget it.

Florida at Alabama Prediction, Line

Alabama 68, Florida 54

Line: Alabama -9.5, o/u: 148.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Ranking: 3

