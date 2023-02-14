Duke Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know

Duke football schedule 2023: Who do the Blue Devils miss on the ACC schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Sept 4 Clemson

Sept 9 Lafayette

Sept 16 Northwestern

Sept 23 at UConn

Sept 30 Notre Dame

Oct 7 OPEN DATE

Oct 14 NC State

Oct 21 at Florida State

Oct 28 at Louisville

Nov 2 Wake Forest

Nov 11 at North Carolina

Nov 18 at Virginia

Nov 25 Pitt

Duke Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Blue Devils miss from the ACC slate?

The Blue Devils catch a few bad breaks, and one of them is who they miss from the ACC schedule. Every ACC team doesn’t play five other ACC teams, and not getting Boston College and Georgia Tech hurts.

Miami, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech are all going to be a bit better, but missing them means four teams that didn’t go bowling last year are off the slate.

Duke Football Schedule What Really Matters

Get rolling early.

Duke doesn’t catch any big breaks overall in the ACC schedule, and having to play Notre Dame doesn’t help. On the plus side, that’s at home, as it the ACC and season opener against Clemson.

The date at UConn is the only road game before late October, so again with the good – there are five home games in the first six. And then with the bad – again, Clemson and Notre Dame are among those dates, as is a tough game against NC State. That all leads to a stretch of four road games in five weeks in the second half.

Duke Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

It’s a quirky slate. All the tough home games early will be trying, and none of the late road dates are a given. However, for what should be a strong Duke team returning, getting to six wins is more than possible.

It might take a late November win to get there, but the schedule is just manageable enough to expect a solid season.

