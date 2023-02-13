Creighton at Providence Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Creighton at Providence prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Tuesday, February 14

Creighton at Providence How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 14

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion, Providence, RI

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Creighton (17-8), Providence (18-7)

Creighton at Providence Game Preview

Why Creighton Will Win

Creighton is playing as well as anyone in America over the last month.

It’s on an eight game winning streak – starting with a 73-67 win over Providence – because it’s making everything, the defense isn’t giving anyone easy chances, and the rebounding has been fantastic.

No one in the country commits fewer fouls, the offense is terrific at keeping thing moving, and the three-point shooting has been timely.

On the flip side, Providence doesn’t take a lot of threes, the offense has been inconsistent, and it relies on free throws. Again, Creighton doesn’t foul. The Friars only took 15 free throws in the first meeting, but …

Why Providence Will Win

The Friars can more than bang on the glass with the Bluejays.

Creighton didn’t shoot all that well the first time around and lost the rebounding margin by 14.

Yes, it’s been a fight lately, and yes, the offense has been hit-or-miss … on the road.

1-4 away from Amica Mutual in the last five games – starting with that loss to Creighton – it’s a whole different story at home. The team is 13-0 at home with wins over UConn and Marquette, but …

What’s Going To Happen

There haven’t been that many great wins for Providence at home.

On the other side, Creighton hasn’t beaten that many great teams on the road.

Providence will once again win the rebounding battle, and at home the defense will be terrific at guarding from the outside. It’ll be a good back-and-forth battle for a while, but the Friars will start to pull away late.

There might not be a ton of free throws, but they’ll make what they take.

Creighton at Providence Prediction, Line

Providence 74, Creighton 71

Line: Creighton -2.5, o/u: 141.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Ranking: 3.5

